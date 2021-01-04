Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.92 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $70.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $282.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,889. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.