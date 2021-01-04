Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $511.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.60 million and the lowest is $497.45 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $451.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,532. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,191 shares of company stock worth $26,522,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

