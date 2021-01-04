DECENT One Day Trading Volume Hits $63.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, DECENT has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $288,797.57 and approximately $63.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018417 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.