Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Tops $1.73 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 107.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00479357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 70.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,804,028,166 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

