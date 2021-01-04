Change Hits Market Cap of $858,549.10 (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Change has a total market capitalization of $858,549.10 and $2,121.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Change has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Change token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00324862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Change Profile

Change (CAG) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changeinvest . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Change’s official website is changeinvest.com

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

