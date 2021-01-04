PUBLISH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $113,880.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market cap of $697,583.65 and $113,880.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00125929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00258646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00535395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00051014 BTC.

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

