Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $920.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $922.94 million and the lowest is $917.10 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after buying an additional 645,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 72,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

