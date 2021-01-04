$15.64 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $15.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $15.68 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $60.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.45 million to $60.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.66 million to $68.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,318. The stock has a market cap of $274.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

