FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $3.73. FG Financial Group shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 5,518 shares traded.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($7.69) million during the quarter.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

