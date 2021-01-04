Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.34

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 13486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Bank of America started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

