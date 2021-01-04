Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.20

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for about 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.