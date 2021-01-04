Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

EXPD traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $92.77. 10,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,029. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

