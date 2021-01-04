$184.83 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce sales of $184.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.20 million and the lowest is $184.10 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $189.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $714.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $713.90 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $735.30 million to $747.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. 4,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,084. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.