CoinPoker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,213.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.48 million and $19,213.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00324481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023104 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CHP is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

