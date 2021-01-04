MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,299.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,670.08. 15,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,735.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,549.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,225.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10,511.84 and a beta of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

