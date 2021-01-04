Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $188.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $180.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $793.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $797.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $881.86 million, with estimates ranging from $858.22 million to $901.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 326,771 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. 1,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.