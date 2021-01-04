Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.29.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.82. 9,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,509. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $144.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $692,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,576 shares of company stock valued at $15,474,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after buying an additional 478,836 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,447,000 after buying an additional 721,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,956,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

