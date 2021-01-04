Brokerages Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) PT at $64.75

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,199.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,453 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.79.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

