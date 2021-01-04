Ethereum Classic Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $793.66 million and approximately $2.05 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00021764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.68 or 0.03226804 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

