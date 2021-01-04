Zealium (NZL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $14,474.93 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,468 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,468 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

