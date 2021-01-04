International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) Shares Up 66.7%

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) rose 66.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 2,083,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 671% from the average daily volume of 270,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.73.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) Property consisting of 3,943 contiguous acres located in southwest Nevada.

