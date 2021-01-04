Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $414.50

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $414.50 and last traded at $412.26, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $404.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.74 million, a P/E ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,300. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daily Journal by 123.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 670.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Daily Journal by 55.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

