Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.82

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.82 and last traded at $155.30, with a volume of 2114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

