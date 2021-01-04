Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.82

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.82 and last traded at $155.30, with a volume of 2114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.11.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.
In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
