Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

GBNXF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 6,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

