Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.22

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 3018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,424 shares of company stock worth $10,639,718. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 3.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 995,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Semtech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 572,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
