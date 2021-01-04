Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.22

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 3018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Get Semtech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,424 shares of company stock worth $10,639,718. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 3.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 995,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Semtech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 572,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.