Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.33

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.33 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 1714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

