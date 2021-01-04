Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.33

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.33 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 1714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.
NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
Read More: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.