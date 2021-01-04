Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.55

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 290419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,268 shares of company stock worth $4,528,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 658,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 401,247 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.