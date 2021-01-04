SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.16

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 1741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,793,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

