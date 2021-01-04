Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Senior Officer Nadia Jordana Vattovaz Buys 27,000 Shares

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Senior Officer Nadia Jordana Vattovaz acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,244.

TSE FAF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$188.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

