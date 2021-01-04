Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.26

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 200495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,335.02.

About Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

