WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.81

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 13113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 554,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,472,000 after acquiring an additional 426,723 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 439,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 603,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 44,191 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

