MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 195.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a market cap of $64,059.50 and $571.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002394 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

