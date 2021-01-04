Newton Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. Over the last week, Newton has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $5.84 million and $1.11 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

