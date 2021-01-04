$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Woodward reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Woodward by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

