Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In other Paylocity news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $305,623.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $6.37 on Wednesday, hitting $199.54. 2,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,710. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 172.33, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $164.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

