BTC Lite (BTCL) Trading Up 44.8% Over Last 7 Days

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $58,256.58 and approximately $169.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00042538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00318045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022948 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

