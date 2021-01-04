Largo Coin (LRG) Achieves Market Cap of $172.30 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $172.30 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $9.77 or 0.00031375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Largo Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

