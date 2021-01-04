Largo Coin Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Largo Coin has a market cap of $172.30 million and $1.04 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for $9.77 or 0.00031375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00258843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00533548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.