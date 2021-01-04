Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.54. Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a report on Friday, November 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.14. The stock has a market cap of C$41.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.
About Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN)
Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.
