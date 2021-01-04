Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 81,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$17.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46.

About Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

