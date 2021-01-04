PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.30. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,434 shares.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 369,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,060 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

