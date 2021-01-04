Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $10.44

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $11.89. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 165,453 shares trading hands.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $719.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 4.22.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

