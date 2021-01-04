Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $21.60. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 972,701 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.40.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

