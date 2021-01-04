Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.90

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 5651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $861.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

