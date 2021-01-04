Endo International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 2,929 call options.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.