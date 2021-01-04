I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.28

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.28 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $4,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $8,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

