DXC Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 2,264 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,336,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 130,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 129,063 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 250.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 50,739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 601.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. 143,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.