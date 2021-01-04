Investors Purchase High Volume of Pure Storage Call Options (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 29,733 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the average daily volume of 4,955 call options.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. 286,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

