Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 122.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $417,326.63 and $8.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00281047 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00026251 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,560,324 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

