Stellar Price Tops $0.16 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00126155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00257596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00531979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00284376 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,566 coins and its circulating supply is 21,914,609,821 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

